Karp Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 1,586.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 51,546 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after acquiring an additional 121,242 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.61. 438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,153. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.02 and a 52-week high of $107.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.10.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.