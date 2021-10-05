Karp Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 0.56% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 136.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $94,000.

Shares of EDV stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $135.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,517. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.46. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $165.00.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

