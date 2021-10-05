Karp Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,158.05.

AMZN traded up $55.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,244.93. 66,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,459,868. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,379.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,364.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

