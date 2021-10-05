Karp Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises about 1.4% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000.

INDA traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,721,345 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62.

