Karp Capital Management Corp Buys 17,552 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 2.49% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FEMB. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 696.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FEMB traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.63. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,470. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $38.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

