Karp Capital Management Corp Buys 4,321 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,457 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $894,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,171. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $37,976.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 772,178 shares of company stock valued at $196,806,362 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $272.70. The company had a trading volume of 39,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $266.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.78. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

