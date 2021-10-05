Karp Capital Management Corp Buys 5,887 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 0.22% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 1,645.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,471,000 after purchasing an additional 582,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,434,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,428,000 after purchasing an additional 261,942 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,742,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 117,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,691,000.

NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,667. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.27. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $54.42 and a twelve month high of $85.53.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

