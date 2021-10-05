Karp Capital Management Corp Buys 940 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after acquiring an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,610,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,384,083,000 after purchasing an additional 157,814 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,374,362,000 after purchasing an additional 511,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.75. 86,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,438,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $302.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $174.81 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

