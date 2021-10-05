Karp Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 84,094 iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,573,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 0.16% of iShares US Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.00. 171,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,757,317. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day moving average is $102.12.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

