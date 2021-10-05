Karp Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Karp Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,857 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.82% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 93.2% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 239.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGZ traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $118.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,984. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $121.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.01 and its 200 day moving average is $118.54.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

