Karp Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Okta during the second quarter valued at $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Okta by 48.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 29.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total value of $3,403,373.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total transaction of $809,719.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,717.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,312 shares of company stock valued at $34,113,279. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.33.

Okta stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.76. 8,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.08 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.61. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

