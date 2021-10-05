Karp Capital Management Corp Grows Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 227.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,554 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ makes up approximately 1.5% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 0.21% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $9,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 112.7% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,275,000 after purchasing an additional 492,192 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 434.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,106,000 after acquiring an additional 454,059 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 125.4% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 96,982 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 64.8% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 130,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 51,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 139.7% during the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 63,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,806 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.26. 253,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,310. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average of $70.66. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $83.37.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.