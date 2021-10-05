Karp Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 51.0% in the second quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 56,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,469,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 863 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

GOOGL stock traded up $37.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,711.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,521. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,784.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2,499.66. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,433.23 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

