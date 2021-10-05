Karp Capital Management Corp Has $7.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $3.24 on Tuesday, hitting $400.23. 155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,887. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.47. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $294.79 and a 52 week high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

