Karp Capital Management Corp Has $8.41 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,619 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 199,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 622,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,706,000 after acquiring an additional 112,087 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 131,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 319,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 33,427 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,843. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $51.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

