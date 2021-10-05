Karp Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 0.16% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 6,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 16,718 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.00. The stock had a trading volume of 145,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,178,204. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $108.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day moving average of $90.06.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.