Karp Capital Management Corp Increases Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the period. iShares US Telecommunications ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $10,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 3,523,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,040,000 after purchasing an additional 409,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,009,000 after buying an additional 55,928 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,551,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

IYZ traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $32.63. 97,018 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

