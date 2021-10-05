Karp Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of JEF stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $38.54. 10,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $38.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

