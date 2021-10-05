Karp Capital Management Corp Makes New $3.97 Million Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,526. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.