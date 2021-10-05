Karp Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,141 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.24% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUC traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. 27,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,847. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

