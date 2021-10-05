Karp Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,638 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,027,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 379,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,458,000 after buying an additional 149,602 shares during the period.

Shares of KWEB stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.99. 313,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,039,865. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.49. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $104.94.

