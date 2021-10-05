Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 4,241 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Karp Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,731. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.02 and a 200-day moving average of $195.42. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $149.08 and a 12-month high of $208.98.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

