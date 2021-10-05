Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 80,121 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Karp Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,121 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.34% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $13,670,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $349,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 164,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 48,694 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 102,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $242,000.

BAB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,919. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.00. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

