Kava.io Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00125662 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.08 or 0.00471699 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00015290 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00041717 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00012433 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.