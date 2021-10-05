KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.85

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.85 and last traded at $46.63, with a volume of 30275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.49.

KBCSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KBC Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KBC Group from €72.00 ($84.71) to €79.00 ($92.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded KBC Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Equities research analysts predict that KBC Group NV will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

