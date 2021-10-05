Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Market Capitalization Tops $62.28 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $62.28 million and $7.19 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for about $311.38 or 0.00620224 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.70 or 0.08385048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00054141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.71 or 0.00264342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00114055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

