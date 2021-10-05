Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Position Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,676 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Kelly Services worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 24.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KELYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69. The company has a market cap of $760.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

