Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.86

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.86 and last traded at C$4.84, with a volume of 143502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$909.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.22.

In related news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$80,579.08.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

