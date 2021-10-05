Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Sells $150,064.76 in Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 3,746 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $150,064.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Julius Knowles sold 6,323 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $253,931.68.

On Monday, September 27th, Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,923,583.34.

KROS stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.55 million, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.65. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KROS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after buying an additional 566,422 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 80.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 179,445 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,694,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 598,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,434,000 after acquiring an additional 138,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 134,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

