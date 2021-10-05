Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Sells $253,931.68 in Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 6,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $253,931.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Julius Knowles sold 3,746 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $150,064.76.

On Monday, September 27th, Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,923,583.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.83. 152,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,878. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $929.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.61.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

KROS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

