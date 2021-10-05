Kerri-Ann Millar Sells 1,251 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) CFO Kerri-Ann Millar sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $17,776.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 357,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,947. The company has a market capitalization of $403.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.63. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 990.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

