Kevin J. Knopp Sells 20,000 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $673,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ MASS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.81. 184,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.81 million and a PE ratio of -27.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.03. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $79.60. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the second quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $204,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.