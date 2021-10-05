KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

