Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.83 and last traded at $25.83. Approximately 1,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

KEYUF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Get Keyera alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.