KeyFi Price Up 49.9% This Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 45.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, KeyFi has traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000987 BTC on major exchanges. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $2,532.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00061966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00106854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00139294 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 91.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,768.21 or 0.99990942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.56 or 0.06719664 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002710 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

