Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,176,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,197 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.96% of Kimco Realty worth $87,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,510,000 after buying an additional 3,675,052 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 343,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

