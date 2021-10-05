Kin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.42 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Kin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kin has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. Kin has a market cap of $142.93 million and $3.42 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00061679 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00089759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.00126897 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00111530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00138542 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,603,656,990,518 coins. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

