Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,014 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $57,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,888,000 after buying an additional 2,423,734 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth $67,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,095,000 after buying an additional 1,364,155 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,235,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after buying an additional 953,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,146,000 after buying an additional 436,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.22. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 1.91.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

