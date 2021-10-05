Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.06

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.06 and traded as high as $5.75. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 35,513 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 20.59% and a negative net margin of 5.36%.

In other news, Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 8,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $45,651.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 68,072 shares of company stock valued at $361,496. Company insiders own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFS. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 395,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 262,884 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

