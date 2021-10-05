KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1,499.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20,380 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 62,460 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,795,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,734,000 after buying an additional 56,576 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 305,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,940,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of KKR opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.