Klimatas (KTS) Trading Down 36.7% This Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $6,909.80 and approximately $28.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

