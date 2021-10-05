KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95. 18,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 619,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.66.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other KnowBe4 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,058,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $21,080,957.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $68,065,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock valued at $138,679,987 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

About KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.