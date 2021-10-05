Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as low as C$0.18. Kootenay Silver shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 208,176 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Kootenay Silver from C$0.57 to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.30 million and a P/E ratio of -26.43.

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

