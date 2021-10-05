Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.10

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.10 and last traded at $77.07, with a volume of 1208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day moving average of $67.71.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $519,067.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,196 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,255 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.