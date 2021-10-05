Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.25

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.25 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 15.10 ($0.20), with a volume of 1,541,081 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.47. The company has a market cap of £65.21 million and a PE ratio of -10.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69.

Get Kromek Group alerts:

In other news, insider Rakesh Sharma acquired 94,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,590 ($20.77) per share, with a total value of £1,499,990.10 ($1,959,746.67).

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kromek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kromek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.