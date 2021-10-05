K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.07

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €14.07 ($16.55) and last traded at €13.95 ($16.41), with a volume of 1013227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €13.79 ($16.22).

Several research firms have issued reports on SDF. Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($16.18) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €11.01 ($12.96).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

