KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Short Interest Down 23.1% in September

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.40. 131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.21. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.44.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

