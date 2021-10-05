KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Short Interest Down 23.1% in September

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.40. 131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.21. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.44.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
