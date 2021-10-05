Kusama (KSM) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Kusama has a total market cap of $2.86 billion and $117.40 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $337.64 or 0.00672522 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00062474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00108395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00140957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 83.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,311.26 or 1.00211999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.88 or 0.06819820 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

