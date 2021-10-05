Kuverit (KUV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $459,539.44

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 88.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $459,539.44 and approximately $2,035.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuverit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.57 or 0.08232564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00053281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.00260181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00111720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013035 BTC.

About Kuverit

Kuverit (KUV) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,417,841,382 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

