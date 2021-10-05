Kwikswap Protocol Trading 41.2% Higher Over Last Week (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $353,580.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 41.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009042 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

